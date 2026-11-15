PHOTOS: Pune Devotees Celebrate Chhath Puja At Jambhulwadi Lake, Offer Prayers To Setting Sun

Pune: Devotees Gather At Jambhulwadi Lake For Chhath Puja, Offer Prayers To Setting Sun | Anand Chaini

Pune: Jambhulwadi Lake in Katraj witnessed a vibrant display of faith and devotion on Sunday evening as devotees gathered to celebrate Chhath Puja. Women dressed in colourful traditional sarees stood knee-deep in the water, holding bamboo baskets and plates filled with fruits, flowers and other offerings as they offered prayers to the setting Sun.

The lake was dotted with sugarcane stalks, which formed part of the traditional puja arrangements. Women performed rituals with folded hands, while some devotees held offerings and incense as they prayed to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. Families gathered around the waterbody, creating a festive atmosphere as the evening prayers were performed.

Anand Chaini

Anand Chaini

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Sunday marked the third day, known as Sandhya Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the setting Sun. The festival will conclude on Monday morning with Usha Arghya, when devotees will gather before sunrise to offer prayers to the rising Sun and subsequently break their fast.

Anand Chaini

Observed with strict fasting and traditional rituals, the festival is particularly significant among communities from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is celebrated across several parts of Pune, with devotees coming together at lakes and other waterbodies to observe the occasion.