Pune: Despite Murlidhar Mohol's Appeal, Banners Congratulating Him On Becoming Union Minister Appear

First-time Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol has been appointed Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation and Cooperation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet. Following his appointment, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader visited Pune for the first time on Saturday. However, Punekars did not heed the appeal he made before his arrival.

On Thursday, Mohol urged his supporters and well-wishers in the city to refrain from putting up congratulatory banners and posters. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mohol wrote, "Every party worker, well-wisher, and those who love me are very happy after I got the opportunity to work as the MP of Pune and now to serve as the Union Minister of State. Let's celebrate this joy by meeting in person on Saturday. It will surely give me great satisfaction to meet in person, celebrate, and accept your best wishes."

पुण्यनगरीचा खासदार म्हणून पुणेकर जनतेने संधी दिली आणि आता केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री पदावरही काम करण्याची संधी मिळाल्यानंतर प्रत्येक कार्यकर्त्याला, हितचिंतकांना आणि माझ्यावर प्रेम करणाऱ्यांना मनापासून आनंद झालेला आहे. हा आनंद आपण येत्या शनिवारी प्रत्यक्ष भेटून साजरा करूयात. प्रत्यक्ष… — Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) June 13, 2024

Meanwhile, many took to the microblogging site to share pictures of the banners and posters that had appeared in the city despite Mohol's request.

A user shared a picture and wrote, "Congratulations on your win and Cabinet post, but this message of yours doesn't seem to have reached your Pune karyakartas @mohol_murlidhar. This huge hoarding is on Law College road, near Wadeshwar. Please ask your team to remove it. There are many more in Warje and Uttamnagar."

Another user wrote, "Welcome to Pune, Anna! But, as expected, people don't want to follow your instructions... Support dakhvava pan itke flex laun?"

"Your karyakartas haven’t understood your message well. Clearly, you ought to do more. Your illegal hoardings are all over the city," wrote a third user.

