Pune: Daily Traffic Nightmare At Datta Nagar Chowk In Katraj As 1 Km Takes 15 Minutes

Datta Nagar Chowk, once a regular neighborhood junction in Pune, has now turned into a daily traffic hell for commuters and residents alike. The chokepoint has become a major source of severe traffic congestion, affecting adjacent key areas including Katraj Chowk, Jambulwadi Talav Chowk, and Rajmata Bhuyari Marg.

Local residents and shopkeepers are raising serious concerns, demanding infrastructural intervention like a subway or an underground road to ease the situation.

Subhadra Pawar, a local shopkeeper, said, “From Datta Nagar Chowk to Jambhulwadi Talav Chowk, the whole stretch is mostly fully packed during peak hours. Even people struggle to walk on the road. In the evening, I have to drop my daughter for her coaching classes. To cover a distance of 1 kilometer, sometimes it takes more than 15 minutes. We had not imagined such huge traffic jams when purchasing the home.”

A paan shop owner, speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, “At Datta Nagar Chowk, traffic jams begin in the evening, approximately after 4 pm, and last until 10 pm. The reason behind it is wrong-side driving and the absence of speed breakers. Our business has suffered because there is no space available to park vehicles, and traffic jams on the road frustrate customers. Customers avoid visiting shops on this stretch. Over the last few years, construction has increased rapidly, but the road width remains the same as earlier. A DP road has been sanctioned in the area.”

Prateek Gangarde said, “No barricades have been installed on the adjacent roads from Datta Nagar Chowk to Katraj Chowk, leading to wrong-side driving. Four to five complaints have already been made to the traffic department.”

Sandesh Ramchandra Borade, a commuter, highlighted, “They have dug up a long stretch near Rajmata Bhuyari Marg to install a water pipeline. However, it seems like never-ending work. For the last three months, commuters have been facing daily traffic congestion. The PWD should finish the work as soon as possible.”

Sameer Karpe, Assistant Police Inspector (Traffic), speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, “Regarding the pipeline work, we have discussed the matter with the PWD department to complete the work quickly, as it leads to major traffic jams on that particular stretch. However, we have taken the matter seriously, and the issues will be resolved.”