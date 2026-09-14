Pune: Dagdusheth Ganpati Bappa Arrives At Prem Mandir In Grand Mayur Rath Procession

Pune: Dagdusheth Ganpati Bappa Arrives At Prem Mandir On Mayur Rath |

Pune: The idol of Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati was installed at the replica of Vrindavan’s Prem Mandir in Pune on Monday amid chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” and a grand arrival procession.

The procession, organised by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal as part of the 134th Ganeshotsav celebrations, began at 8.30 am from the main Dagdusheth Ganpati temple. The idol was carried on a flower-decorated Mayur Rath through Appa Balwant Chowk, Shaniwar Peth Chowk and the Tilak statue area before reaching the festival venue at the Jai Ganesh Prangan.

Thousands of devotees gathered along the route to witness the arrival ceremony.

The traditional pranpratishtha ceremony was held at 11.11 am at the Jai Ganesh Prangan, where the Prem Mandir replica has been created. Shrihit Mohitmaral Goswamiji Maharaj, the 18th Tilkayat Adhikari of Shri Radhavallabh Temple in Vrindavan, performed the ceremony.

Trust president Sunil Rasane, vice-presidents Dr Ramchandra alias Balasaheb Paranjape and Manik Chavan, treasurer Mahesh Suryawanshi, general secretary and MLA Hemant Rasane, joint secretary Amol Kedari, festival chief Akshay Godse, trustees Rohit Londhe, Parag Wambure and Rajendra Gawade, and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal president Prakash Chavan were among those present.

The arrival procession featured performances by the Gandhaksh Dhol-Tasha Pathak, Mayur Band, Prabhat Band and Darbar Band.

35,000 Women To Recite Atharvashirsha

As part of Rishipanchami celebrations, around 35,000 women will participate in a collective Atharvashirsha recitation at 6 am on Tuesday, September 15. Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure and Divisional Commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugle are expected to attend the event.

A Hari Jagar programme will also be held from 10 pm to midnight, during which Warkari devotees from Maharashtra will offer devotional service through bhajans and chants in praise of Lord Ganesha.