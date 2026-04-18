Pune Crime Branch Busts Massage Centre Racket, 5 Women Rescued in Datta Nagar | Representational Image

Pune: The Crime Branch of Pune busted a massage centre in Datta Nagar and rescued five women who were allegedly being forced into prostitution, police said.

The raid was carried out by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) on Bharati Vidyapeeth Road. The action followed specific intelligence received on April 17, 2026, about an illegal sex racket operating under the cover of a wellness service.

Officials raided “Yog Ayurvedic Potli Massage Centre", located on the second floor of Venkatesh Blossom Society near Chandrabhaga Chowk. Police said the centre was allegedly running prostitution activities behind the front of a massage service.

Under the guidance of Police Inspector Chhagan Kapse, the team first verified the information. A decoy customer was sent to the centre to confirm the illegal activity. After confirmation, the police team conducted a raid at the premises.

During the operation, five women were rescued from the centre. Police believe they were being exploited as part of the racket.

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Case Registered Against Two…

A case has been registered against two accused, who are said to be the owners or operators of the centre. The case has been filed at Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner Ranjankumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner (Crime) Pankaj Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner (Crime) Nikhil Pingale, and Assistant Commissioner Shankar Khatke.

Further investigation is ongoing to identify other people involved and to understand the full extent of the racket.