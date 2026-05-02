Pune Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Woman Police Officer For Accepting ₹28 Lakh Bribe

ACB officials arrested police officer Vaishali Totewar after a bribery trap involving ₹28 lakh in Pune | Representational Image

Pune, May 2: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has trapped a woman police officer for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 28 lakh through a private person in Pune.

The accused officer, identified as Assistant Police Inspector Vaishali Totewar, was recently promoted and transferred from the Pune City Police to the Mumbai Railway Police as a Police Inspector. She was officially relieved from her Pune duties on Friday and was yet to assume her new post.

Bribe demand under probe

According to officials, Totewar was previously posted in the Economic Offences Wing at the Pune Police Commissionerate, where she was handling 8 to 9 complaint applications under investigation. During the probe of one such complaint, she allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 30 lakh from a complainant.

According to sources, she had received Rs 2 lakh earlier, and Rs 28 lakh she was about to receive on the day of the incident.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap near Hotel Conrad on Bund Garden Road. The bribe amount was allegedly being accepted through a private person, who was caught red-handed while collecting the money. Subsequently, Totewar was also taken into custody.

Searches underway after arrest

Following the arrest, multiple ACB teams launched simultaneous searches. One team searched her office cabin at the Police Commissionerate, while another conducted a raid at her residence. The searches are still ongoing, and officials are examining further evidence related to the case.

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The incident has sent shockwaves through the police department, especially as the officer was on the verge of assuming a higher post following her promotion. Further investigation is underway.

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