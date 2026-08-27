Pune Crime: 2 Arrested, 1 Absconding As Police Seize MD Drugs Worth ₹11.90 Lakh In Nhavare | AI generated

Pune: A joint team of the Local Crime Branch (LCB), Shirur police and Nhavare police seized around 56 grams of suspected MD (mephedrone) drugs and other items collectively valued at approximately ₹11.90 lakh during an operation in Nhavare, Shirur taluka, on Wednesday.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged drug trade, while another suspect managed to flee and is being searched for, police said.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Pradeep Vitthal Korekar (24), a resident of Nhavare, and Sainath Janardan Bhosekar (23), who is currently residing in Karegaon, Shirur. Police have launched a search for the absconding suspect, identified as Dnyanesh alias Mauli Kaluram Korekar.

According to police, they had received confidential information about the suspected sale of MD drugs in the Nhavare area. Based on the information, personnel from the LCB, Shirur police and Nhavare police jointly laid a trap near Shelke Vasti along the Nhavare-Talegaon highway.

The operation was carried out on Wednesday afternoon after surveillance of the suspects. Police said they had been monitoring individuals suspected of being involved in the sale of MD drugs in Nhavare and surrounding areas for several days.

The seizure has raised concerns over the suspected spread of narcotics into rural areas of Shirur taluka. Police are also probing whether the alleged drug network extends to areas including Karegaon, Nhavare, Shrigonda, Yavat and Kedgaon.

Police are questioning the arrested suspects to establish the source of the drugs and identify others allegedly involved in the supply chain. Police are also attempting to trace the absconding suspect.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ravindra Bhosale, LCB chief Pramod Kshirsagar and Shirur Police Inspector Vinod Patil. Police Sub-Inspector Sagar Shelke is conducting further investigation into the case.