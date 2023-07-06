Pune: Court Sentences 2 Men To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment & ₹1 Lakh Fine In Truck Robbery Case

Representational Image |

In a significant development, the District and Sessions Court has handed down a verdict sentencing two individuals to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh each. The judgment comes in response to a truck robbery incident that took place at Dive Ghat after nightfall.

The case

The truck, bearing registration number M.H.42 3725, was en route from Baramati Morgaon to Pune via Jejuri Saswad when the driver, Ganesh Bhandalkar, and his helper, Sikander Sheikh, encountered trouble. Two individuals riding a motorcycle approached them near Saswad Pawarwadi. These assailants abruptly blocked the truck's path by parking their motorcycle horizontally.

One of the culprits approached the truck and verbally abused Bhandalkar, while the other physically attacked Sikander from the opposite side of the vehicle. During the assault, Bhandalkar sustained injuries to his right hand. The robbers forcibly stole their mobile phones and cash which amounted to approximately ₹4500.

Complaint filed at Saswad police station

Fortunately, another truck driver named Prakash Sawanta Jadhav, who was transporting vegetables from Sangli that night, witnessed the incident. Jadhav promptly dialed the emergency helpline number 100 and reported the robbery to the night patrolling police of Saswad Police Station. Ganesh Bhandalkar and Sikander Sheikh were then accompanied to the police station, where an official complaint was registered.

Saswad police alerts Uruli Deva police

Following the incident, the police gathered Prakash Jadhav's testimony, along with a detailed description of the culprits. Authorities quickly disseminated information about the robbers heading towards Pune through wiretapping, alerting the Uruli Deva police station and other relevant units. Subsequent investigations and arrests culminated in the preparation of the charge sheet.

12 witnesses gave testified during trial

During the trial, Public Prosecutor Chandrakiran Salvi presented the testimonies of 12 witnesses. Additionally, an identification parade was conducted after the arrest of the accused individuals. The court identified the accused as Salim Badshah Tamboli, aged 26 from Yerawada, Pune, and Rohan Nandkishore Nage, aged 24 from Hadapsar, Pune.

Court pronounces judgement

Based on the charges filed under Section 397, the court pronounced a sentence of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh each for the accused. Furthermore, under Section 341, they were sentenced to three months of rigorous imprisonment and an additional fine of Rs 100 each.

This verdict highlights the judicial system's commitment to upholding law and order and sends a strong message that criminal activities like truck robberies, will not be tolerated. The decision also serves as a reassurance to the public, emphasizing the authorities' dedication to maintaining the safety and security of citizens and their belongings.