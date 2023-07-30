Pune: Cosmos Bank Launches Diploma In Banking Product Marketing In Association With BMCC

Dr Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State – Ministry of Finance, commended Cosmos Bank's strategic move to introduce the 'Post Graduate Diploma in Banking Product Marketing.' The launch event took place at the head office of Cosmos Bank on University Road in Pune.

"This initiative is not only set to benefit the bank's staff but also holds great potential in empowering the cooperative sector, contributing to India's future economic growth to become the third-largest in the world," he added.

Addressing the audience, Dr Karad emphasized the pivotal role that industry, business, and the cooperative sector play in transforming India into a developed nation. He lauded the government's focus on financial literacy and inclusion, highlighting the significant role that the cooperative sector can play in achieving these goals. To further strengthen these sectors, the Central Government has established a separate Ministry of Cooperation.

The 'Post Graduate Diploma in Banking Product Marketing,' in association with Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce-Autonomous (BMCC-Autonomous), is a one-year course aimed at enhancing the skills of Cosmos Bank's staff in sales and marketing within the dynamic banking sector. The initiative marks the first-ever collaboration between a renowned educational institute and a bank for such a program. Cosmos Bank will bear all the costs of the course, and successful candidates will receive certificates from Savitribai Phule Pune University.

CA Milind Kale, Chairman of Cosmos Bank, highlighted the necessity of upskilling staff to efficiently cater to customers' needs and deliver banking services, digital products, and various deposit and loan schemes. The course aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical applications for commerce students working in the bank.

Vice Chairman of Deccan Education Society, Dr Ravi Acharya, Member of Management Council, SPPU, Ravi Shinganapurkar, Abhay Mate, Director, Janta Sahakari Bank also expressed their thoughts during this function. Cosmos Bank’s Vice Chairman, Praveenkumar Gandhi, Senior Director, Dr. Mukund Abhyankar, Adv Pralhad Kokare and all other Directors were present on this occasion. Managing Director, Nayan Lagad welcomed the Chief Guest and introduced him to the invitees. The compering for the programme was done by Manisha Sabnis.

