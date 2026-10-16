Pune: Collector Jitendra Dudi Sets October 30 Deadline For HCMTR, Inner Ring Road Land Measurement |

Pune: Joint measurement of land required for the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) 24-metre-wide High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) and the 65-metre-wide Inner Ring Road must be completed by Oct 30, 2026, District Collector Jitendra Dudi has directed.

The directions were issued during a joint review meeting held at the Collector’s office on Wednesday to expedite land acquisition for the two infrastructure projects, which are expected to help ease traffic congestion in Pune.

The HCMTR and Inner Ring Road projects are considered crucial to reducing the growing traffic burden on Pune's internal roads. During a presentation, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manoj Patil highlighted how the projects would help ease congestion by improving the city's road network and traffic movement.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for infrastructure development, road connectivity and traffic management ahead of the upcoming Pune Grand Tour 2027.

The meeting was attended by Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhary, Additional Municipal Commissioners Pavneet Kaur and Omprakash Divte, and Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manoj Patil, along with senior officials from the district administration, PMC, PMRDA and the police department.

During the meeting, officials were instructed to complete the demarcation and joint measurement of land along both project alignments within the stipulated deadline. The civic administration was also directed to urgently submit the supplementary documents and technical reports required to obtain approval for the transfer of land under the state government's jurisdiction.

Officials said the process concerning land under the jurisdiction of the Central Government's defence and railway departments had received a positive response. The district administration, PMC and PMRDA were directed to coordinate to expedite the acquisition of land owned by the state government and private parties.

The administration aims to accelerate the land acquisition process to ensure progress on both projects, which are expected to play a significant role in improving Pune's traffic infrastructure.