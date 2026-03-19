Pune: COEP To Host 98th Edition Of Historic Regatta On March 21–22 | Sourced

COEP Technological University is all set to host the 98th edition of its historic Regatta on 21st and 22nd March, continuing a tradition that has been an integral part of the institute’s culture for nearly a century.

Organised annually by the COEP Boat Club, Regatta is more than a sporting event; it is a celebration of legacy, unity, and excellence. The event features a range of signature performances that capture the true spirit of Regatta, including Shell Games, Kayak Ballet, Telematches, and Punt Formation. Each of these showcases embodies teamwork, precision, and sportsmanship, making Regatta a unique blend of sport and spectacle.

Shell Games: A fast-paced challenge of power, accuracy, and teamwork, where the COEP crew members push their limits in stylish boats. With perfect coordination and high levels of synchronisation, this is a test of speed and accuracy on the water.

Kayak Ballet: An exciting performance where the kayaks move in perfect coordination with the music on the water. This is a fascinating performance where the water is converted into a moving stage with rhythm, balance, and elegance.

Punt Formation: A mesmerising performance of coordination where the boats are formed in perfect patterns of light in the dark night sky.

Telematches: A series of exciting competitions that challenge the participants' balance, thinking, and teamwork on the water. This is an exciting experience with the bursting of fireworks in the sky and their reflection on the surface of the water.

Mashaal Dance: An exciting performance of dance and fire that forms the climax of the event. Dancers move elegantly on the boats with mashaals that provide a contrasting spectacle in the night sky.

As the 98th Regatta approaches, the stage is set for another unforgettable chapter in COEP Technological University’s legacy. More than just an event, Regatta reflects the passion, perseverance, and spirit of togetherness that define the institute.