Pune: COAS Reviews Operational Preparedness At Southern Command; Felicitates Veterans With Yoddha Seva Samman

COAS Reviews Operational Preparedness At Southern Command; Felicitates Veterans With Yoddha Seva Samman | Southern Command

Pune: General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited Headquarters Southern Command in Pune and reviewed the Command’s operational preparedness and ongoing capability enhancement initiatives.

The COAS was briefed by Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, on the prevailing operational environment, the Command’s operational posture, training initiatives and measures being undertaken to further enhance combat effectiveness and mission readiness.

During his interaction with commanders and troops, General Dhiraj Seth emphasised sustained operational readiness, adaptability, technology absorption and continuous refinement of warfighting competencies and Techniques, Tactics and Procedures (TTPs) in keeping with the evolving character of warfare.

He also underscored the importance of realistic training, greater jointness and indigenous capability development to build an agile, technologically empowered and future-ready Army.

Commending the professionalism and dedication of all ranks, the COAS exhorted them to remain mission-focused, maintain the highest standards of operational readiness and continue strengthening the Command’s operational edge.

During the visit, General Dhiraj Seth also felicitated distinguished veterans with the Yoddha Seva Samman in recognition of their contributions to veteran welfare, youth empowerment, environmental conservation and community service. He acknowledged their enduring spirit of service and contribution to nation-building, underscoring that the bond between the Indian Army and its veterans remains lifelong.