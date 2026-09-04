Pune Civic Body Orders Swift Action On Pending Court Cases, Directs Departments To Ensure Timely Compliance With Judgments | AI

Pune Municipal Commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram, has directed civic departments to expedite action on pending court cases and ensure that decisions and orders passed by courts are complied with without delay.

Review Of Pending Litigation

The directions were issued during a review meeting held on Friday by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Special) Omprakash Divate with officials from the Road, Garden, Social Welfare, Social Development, Property and Asset Management, Land Acquisition and Management, and Taxation and Tax Collection departments.

During the meeting, cases in which courts had already delivered judgments but the concerned departments had failed to take action were reviewed. Divate directed officials to initiate necessary action immediately after obtaining approvals from the competent authority. Where required, an appeal should be filed, with the appropriate action to be completed within three days, according to the civic body.

Land Acquisition Cases Under Focus

Land acquisition-related litigation was among the major issues reviewed. Officials were directed to take immediate action in cases where court decisions were pending compliance. Cases involving changes in reservation of land after completion of acquisition procedures were also discussed, with the Construction Department asked to coordinate with the Legal Department and pursue the matter before the court.

The civic body also decided to strengthen its tracking of litigation. The Legal Department has been directed to regularly update court-case information in the relevant software. Until the software is updated, departments have been asked to maintain a Google Sheet recording the latest judgments, action taken, and brief details of proceedings, orders and judgments from the latest hearings.

Cases To Be Classified By Importance

The PMC has also asked department heads to classify litigation into A, B and C categories based on importance, seriousness, financial impact and potential liability. Category A will comprise strategically important and high-financial-impact cases, while B will cover cases of comparatively lower importance and C cases where significant financial or other liability is unlikely.

Particular attention was drawn to cases involving substantial civic funds, including mobile-tower and other tax-related litigation. Officials were instructed to prioritise such cases and coordinate with the Legal Department to present all relevant documents and facts before the courts.

Another review meeting is expected in the next two to three weeks, before which all departments have been instructed to conduct a detailed review and complete necessary action.

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