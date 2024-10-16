Pune: City Police Release Guidelines Ahead of Polls - Check out the Dos and Don'ts Here |

As soon as the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly General Elections, the Model Code of Conduct came into force and will be in place until the election results are declared on November 23.

Thus, to enforce the MCC implementation, Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Pune Police, released a notice stating that it is crucial to maintain law and order and prevent any disturbances by ensuring the safety of public property. Therefore, it has become necessary to prohibit the carrying of all types of weapons in public spaces to ensure the elections in the Pune jurisdiction are conducted smoothly and peacefully.

In the Pune district, voting is scheduled to be held on November 20, 2024, in a total of 21 constituencies, and the vote counting will occur on November 23, 2024.

During the entire voting process, carrying licensed weapons in public is prohibited. Any person found violating this order will be liable to punishment under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 134 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

Other points to remember

Prior permission from the concerned police station officer must be obtained for organizing any public meeting, including the venue and time of the event.

Prior permission from the concerned police station officer must be obtained for any type of procession.

The use of loudspeakers is prohibited between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

Loudspeakers must not be used from moving vehicles; they can only be used when the vehicle is stationary.

Care must be taken to regulate the sound level of loudspeakers.

The volume limits for loudspeakers must be strictly adhered to.

Loudspeakers must not be used near schools, colleges, or hospitals.

During the election period, no more than 10 vehicles may be used in any campaign convoy, and there must be a gap of 200 meters or 15 minutes between two convoys.

This order will not apply to convoys of defense vehicles or ministers/high-ranking officials of the central or state government when they are traveling, subject to existing security guidelines. It will also not apply to government vehicles on official duty.

Police officers at the police station are authorized to issue instructions regarding the behavior of crowds or individuals in processions.

The route and time for any procession or gathering must be determined by the police officer at the concerned police station.

The intensity of the sound from loudspeakers at public events or entertainment programs must be controlled by the police officer at the concerned police station as per specified limits.

The location, date, and time for holding public meetings during election campaigns must be regulated by the concerned police officer.