 Pune: City Police Release Guidelines Ahead of Polls - Check out the Dos and Don'ts Here
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: City Police Release Guidelines Ahead of Polls - Check out the Dos and Don'ts Here

Pune: City Police Release Guidelines Ahead of Polls - Check out the Dos and Don'ts Here

In the Pune district, voting is scheduled to be held on November 20, 2024, in a total of 21 constituencies, and the vote counting will occur on November 23, 2024.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Pune: City Police Release Guidelines Ahead of Polls - Check out the Dos and Don'ts Here |

As soon as the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly General Elections, the Model Code of Conduct came into force and will be in place until the election results are declared on November 23.

Thus, to enforce the MCC implementation, Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Pune Police, released a notice stating that it is crucial to maintain law and order and prevent any disturbances by ensuring the safety of public property. Therefore, it has become necessary to prohibit the carrying of all types of weapons in public spaces to ensure the elections in the Pune jurisdiction are conducted smoothly and peacefully.

In the Pune district, voting is scheduled to be held on November 20, 2024, in a total of 21 constituencies, and the vote counting will occur on November 23, 2024.

During the entire voting process, carrying licensed weapons in public is prohibited. Any person found violating this order will be liable to punishment under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 134 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

FPJ Shorts
Deep Fake Scams: Maharashtra Cyber Police Issues Alert Cautioning Citizens AI Related Frauds
Deep Fake Scams: Maharashtra Cyber Police Issues Alert Cautioning Citizens AI Related Frauds
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Faces Setback As Senior Leader Javed Shroff Joins NCP Sharad Pawar Faction
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Faces Setback As Senior Leader Javed Shroff Joins NCP Sharad Pawar Faction
'Stop Shipping Monkeys For Deadly Experiments': PETA Protests Outside Ethiopian Airlines Office In Andheri; See Pics
'Stop Shipping Monkeys For Deadly Experiments': PETA Protests Outside Ethiopian Airlines Office In Andheri; See Pics
Social Isolation Deprives Older People Of Micro-Nutrients Like Vitamin C and B6
Social Isolation Deprives Older People Of Micro-Nutrients Like Vitamin C and B6
Read Also
Pune: Over 600 NCP Workers, Officials Resign After Deepak Mankar Is Denied MLC Post
article-image

Other points to remember

Prior permission from the concerned police station officer must be obtained for organizing any public meeting, including the venue and time of the event.

Prior permission from the concerned police station officer must be obtained for any type of procession.

The use of loudspeakers is prohibited between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

Loudspeakers must not be used from moving vehicles; they can only be used when the vehicle is stationary.

Care must be taken to regulate the sound level of loudspeakers.

The volume limits for loudspeakers must be strictly adhered to.

Loudspeakers must not be used near schools, colleges, or hospitals.

During the election period, no more than 10 vehicles may be used in any campaign convoy, and there must be a gap of 200 meters or 15 minutes between two convoys.

This order will not apply to convoys of defense vehicles or ministers/high-ranking officials of the central or state government when they are traveling, subject to existing security guidelines. It will also not apply to government vehicles on official duty.

Police officers at the police station are authorized to issue instructions regarding the behavior of crowds or individuals in processions.

The route and time for any procession or gathering must be determined by the police officer at the concerned police station.

The intensity of the sound from loudspeakers at public events or entertainment programs must be controlled by the police officer at the concerned police station as per specified limits.

The location, date, and time for holding public meetings during election campaigns must be regulated by the concerned police officer.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Ajit Pawar's NCP Likely to Contest 8 Seats In Nashik District; Check Out...

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Ajit Pawar's NCP Likely to Contest 8 Seats In Nashik District; Check Out...

Nashik Farmers Face Hardship Ahead Of Diwali As Heavy Rains Damage Crops Across 45,000 Hectares

Nashik Farmers Face Hardship Ahead Of Diwali As Heavy Rains Damage Crops Across 45,000 Hectares

Marathwada News: BAMU PET-2024 Results Declared; Nanded to Face Power Interruption for Six Hours; 14...

Marathwada News: BAMU PET-2024 Results Declared; Nanded to Face Power Interruption for Six Hours; 14...

Marathwada News: Former Hingoli MP Hemant Patil Nominated as MLC; Nanded By-Poll to Be Held on Same...

Marathwada News: Former Hingoli MP Hemant Patil Nominated as MLC; Nanded By-Poll to Be Held on Same...

WATCH VIDEO: Car Erupts In Flames Near Petrol Pump In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari

WATCH VIDEO: Car Erupts In Flames Near Petrol Pump In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari