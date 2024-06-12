Pune Rains: City BJP Chief Dheeraj Ghate Calls For Suspension Of 'Inefficient' PMC Officials | Sourced

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pune City chief Dheeraj Ghate on Tuesday met Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale and raised the issue of waterlogging across the city due to rains. He also demanded action against "inefficient" officials of the civic body.

"The first rains exposed the pre-monsoon work done by the PMC. Despite knee-deep water in many localities, the officials of the municipal corporation were not seen anywhere. Immediate action should be taken against such inefficient officials," said Ghate.

The BJP leader also asked the PMC Commissioner to make proper plans for the Ashadhi Wari Palkhi. "The civic body should plan and take necessary measures so that the Warkaris are not inconvenienced during their stay in Pune. Mandaps should be erected for their stay. Temporary toilets should be constructed for them," added Ghate.

दरवर्षीच्या परंपरेप्रमाणे आषाढी वारीसाठी श्री संत ज्ञानेश्वर महाराज आणि श्री संत तुकाराम महाराज यांचा पालखी सोहळा ३० जून आणि १ जुलै २०२४ रोजी पुण्यात मुक्कामाला येत आहे. या पालखीमध्ये असलेले लाखो वारकरी दोन दिवस पुण्यात मुक्कामाला असतात. यंदाच्या वर्षी पावसाळा वेळेत सुरू झाला… pic.twitter.com/Hxa5zkfat2 — Dheeraj Ghate (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DheerajGhate) June 11, 2024

Baramati MP and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule also met the PMC Commissioner on Tuesday and asked him to blacklist all the contractors who have failed to fulfil their commitments to pre-monsoon work.

While addressing the media, Sule alleged that the Mahayuti government had failed to turn Pune into a Smart City. "The first rains have exposed the pre-monsoon work of the PMC. Waterlogging is seen on almost all the roads across the city," she said.

Sule also visited areas of the city that had faced waterlogging and other rain-related problems and claimed that the government was not responsive enough.

"On the one hand, crime is increasing, drug-related crimes are taking place, and on the other hand, there is a complete collapse of administration and infrastructure," she claimed.