 Pune: Chhatrapati Shahu School Students Share Sustainable Development Experiences After Germany Visit
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
article-image

Students of Chhatrapati Shahu English Medium School, Kasarwadi, had an enriching experience on their study tour to Germany. Upon their return, they met the Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Shekhar Singh on Friday, to discuss sustainable development activities.

The selected group of 10 students from classes 8 and 9 attended a youth conference on Sustainable Development Goals in Heilbronn, Germany.

This initiative marked the first time that students from Pimpri Chinchwad participated in an international workshop. Their work on water conservation and sanitation was presented to foreign teachers and students during the study tour. The Akanksha Foundation's collaboration with the Municipal School under the Sustainable Development Project designated by the United Nations was instrumental in fostering their efforts in alignment with the global goals.

