Pune Breaks 86-Year Record with 131 mm Rainfall in Just Three Hours |

Pune City on Wednesday witnessed heavy rainfall in less than three hours, from 2:30pm to 5:30pm. The IMD station recorded 131 mm of rainfall, breaking an 86-year-old record.

According to the IMD data, Pune on Wednesday surpassed 132.3 mm of rainfall, the highest recorded in the month of September since 1938.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, former IMD head Anupam Kashyapi said, "Pune is on orange alert today; rain with moderate thunder/lightning, momentarily strong winds, and a few intense/very intense rain spells are likely to occur. On average, moderate (4-5 cm/24 hours) to isolated heavy/very heavy rain (12-14 cm/24 hours) is expected, resulting in poor visibility and temporary flooding. Shivajinagar on Wednesday recorded the highest rainfall in September since 1938."

Meanwhile, IMD said that the monsoon in Maharashtra is expected to withdraw by October 5 this year. Several places in Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Pune, were left waterlogged after torrential rains on Wednesday night.