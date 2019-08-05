Pune: Boy killed, sister hurt in wall collapse

Pune: A 10-year-old boy was killed and his younger sister injured on Sunday morning after a wall of their house collapsed in Lonavala, around 90 kilometres from Pune, police said.
The incident happened at around 7:30am when deceased Kunal Ajay Dodke and his 9-year-old sister Nandini were asleep in their house while their father was away, the official said. The wall collapse might have been caused by heavy rains of days.
