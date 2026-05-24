Pune: BJP Minister Yogesh Kadam Indirectly Supports ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ Narrative

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam | File Image

Pune: Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Affairs Yogesh Kadam appeared to indirectly support the viral “Cockroach Janata Party” remark while addressing students at an event in Pune, drawing attention on social media and in political circles.

Kadam made the comments during a felicitation programme organised for students who had passed competitive examinations. While speaking about the role of youth in society, he referred to recent criticism and public anger among young people over issues such as inflation, unemployment and shrinking job opportunities.

Kadam About Cockroaches…

Without directly naming the “Cockroach Janata Party” or the former chief justice linked to the controversy, Kadam made remarks that were widely seen as a reference to the ongoing debate.

“We have seen what happens when youth are provoked. Someone dared to call the youth a cockroach. What a cockroach can do has now been shown. Even if an atomic bomb explodes, nothing happens to a cockroach. That is how a cockroach is,” Kadam said during his speech.

‘Youth Are Strength Of State & Country’

He further said that recent events had demonstrated the power of young people and added that youth remained the strength of both the country and Maharashtra.

“That is why youth is the strength of our country and Maharashtra. We will definitely work to give justice to this youth,” he said.

His statement received loud applause from students present at the venue. Several attendees were seen cheering after the remarks. However, leaders and ruling party members who shared the stage did not publicly respond to the comments during the programme.

Read Also The Cockroach Janata Party And The Kafkaesque Politics Of Protest, Writes Author R Raj Rao

What Is CJP?

The phrase “Cockroach Janata Party” has recently gained traction on social media, with many users using it to express dissatisfaction with the ruling establishment. The term has been linked to growing frustration among sections of youth over unemployment, rising prices and limited employment opportunities.

So far, no official response has been issued by the ruling party regarding Kadam’s remarks or the wider online trend surrounding the “Cockroach Janata Party".

The comments have now sparked fresh political discussion, especially because they came from a minister serving in the state government.