 Pune: Bhaurao Karhade to Bring 'Fakira' to Life Soon
Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 03:29 PM IST
Marathi filmmaker Bhaurao Nanasaheb Karhade, known for directing box-office hits like TDM, Baban, and Khwada, said that 'Fakira' will soon be released.

Karhade expressed that it had been his dream to make a film based on the novel "Fakira." He shared that this dream is now being fulfilled, as the shooting of the film has begun.

He was speaking at a program organised by Matang Ekta Andolan. Former Minister of State for Home Affairs Ramesh Bagwe, senior writer Avinash Sangolekar, and former corporator Avinash Bagwe were present on this occasion. On this occasion, Karhade was felicitated by former Minister Ramesh Bagwe for his efforts in making a film based on Fakira.

He has already released the poster on Instagram in April. The poster shows a warrior riding on a horse with his face covered against the backdrop of a desert. The poster also shows a few weapons lying nearby and the Union Jack flag, a symbol of the various British colonies across the world. Journalist Mandar Joshi has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the film. Fakira boasts a stellar star cast starring Nana Patekar, Sayaji Shinde, Prasad Oak, and others.

The anticipation for Fakira has increased as it is based on the Marathi novel Fakira by Anna Bhau Sathe. Anna Bhau Sathe is counted as one of the respected names in the field of Marathi literature. For those who have not read the novel, it portrays the miseries faced by society, the extreme oppression of British rule, and the fighter Fakira who rebelled against everyone.

