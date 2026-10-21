Pune: Bengali Community Celebrates Vijayadashami With Dhunuchi Dance And Sindoor Khela | Anand Chaini

Pune: Women from the Bengali community celebrated Vijayadashami with traditional Dhunuchi dance and Sindoor Khela at Congress Bhavan in Pune on Wednesday, before the immersion of Goddess Durga. The celebrations were organised by Bongio Sanskriti Sansad as part of its Vijayadashami Utsav.

Anand Chaini

Dressed in traditional red-and-white sarees, women gathered at the venue to take part in the festivities. They applied sindoor to one another and exchanged festive greetings as they marked the final day of Durga Puja. The celebrations reflected the community's cultural traditions and the emotional significance of bidding farewell to Goddess Durga.

Anand Chaini

Dhunuchi dance was another highlight of the event. Women danced to traditional beats while holding dhunuchis, incense burners used during Bengali religious rituals. The dance added to the festive atmosphere as devotees gathered for the concluding celebrations.

Anand Chaini

Sindoor Khela, a traditional Bengali ritual performed on Vijayadashami, saw women applying vermilion to one another as a gesture of goodwill and prosperity. The ritual is an important part of the farewell celebrations before the idol of Goddess Durga is taken for immersion.

Anand Chaini

The gathering brought members of the Bengali community together to celebrate their heritage and observe the traditions associated with the end of Durga Puja. The festivities concluded ahead of the Goddess's visarjan, marking the end of the celebrations for the year.