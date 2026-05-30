Pune Alert: Residents Asked To Store Water As Major Pipeline Work Triggers Day-Long Cut | Representational Image

Pune: Pune residents in several parts of the city, including Yerawada, Kalyaninagar and Koregaon Park, will face a day-long water supply shutdown on Tuesday, June 2, due to ongoing work related to the Sadhu Vaswani Bridge project.

According to officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Water Supply Department, a 1,000-mm diameter water pipeline that is obstructing the bridge construction work will be removed and reconnected. As a result, water supply from the Army Water Supply Centre will remain suspended in the affected areas throughout the day.

Areas likely to be affected include the entire Yerawada region served by the Thakarsi Tank, Sangamwadi, Gandhinagar, the whole of Kalyaninagar, parts of Bungalow No. 5, sections of the government colony adjoining Loop Road, Jai Jawan Nagar, the UP Hotel area in Sangamwadi, Ramnagar, Laxmi Nagar and Koregaon Park.

PMC officials have also warned that water supply may be restored at low pressure on Wednesday, June 3, following completion of the work. The civic administration has appealed to residents in the affected localities to store adequate water in advance and cooperate with the department during the maintenance work.

Virendra Kelkar, Superintendent Engineer of the Army Water Supply Department, said the shutdown is necessary to facilitate the pipeline shifting and reconnection work linked to the Sadhu Vaswani Bridge project.