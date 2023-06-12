Pune: After Alandi Showdown Between Police & Warkaris, Another Video Shows Youth Trampling On Cops (Watch)

After the scuffle between Warkaris - devotees of Lord Vitthal - and the Police on Sunday during a procession in Maharashtra's Alandi, a political slugfest broke out in the state with opposition parties accusing the police of using lathi-charge on the devotees.

A video had gone viral on Sunday which showed police prohibiting Warkaris from going to the temple and using force to stop them. A scuffle broke out between Warkaris and the Police outside the temple. Some youth were seen trying to enter the temple bypassing the police force. Many opposition leaders took to social media sites and shared the video, accusing the BJP-Sena government of using lathi-charge on Warkaris, in what they termed as the first such instance in the history of the state.

New video emerges

Now, another video from Sunday has emerged on social media, in which Warkari youth can be seen running towards the temple, trampling the police. After the new video, now questions are being raised about who exactly was at fault in this incident.

Meanwhile, Trustee of Dehu Sansthan, Sanjay More, has appealed to the Police and Warkaris to strike a conciliatory note and resolve this matter through dialogue. Some minor incidents have happened earlier as well, but they were resolved through communication, he said.

Security of Warkaris is of utmost importance: Fadnavis

While stating that security of Varkaris is of utmost importance for the government, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday, appealed not to resort to politics over incidents that never happened, even as MPCC Chief Nana Patole blamed the Shinde-Fadnavis government for lathi-charge on Varkaris at Alandi while senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar termed it unfortunate.

"There has been no incident of lathi-charge at Alandi. Hence, I appeal the opposition not to politicize the issue over the things that never happened," Fadnavis said after the reports of lathi-charge on Warkaris at Alandi went viral.

"Security and safety of Warkaris is of utmost importance for us. In the past, when the MVA government was in power, several women devotees were injured in incidents of stampede. The police were primarily concerned about it and had taken all precautions to avoid repetition of any such incident," Fadnavis said.

"Since, last year there was a stampede-like situation, this year the committee under princial district magistrate, charity commissioner, chief trustee Dhage-Patil and chiefs of all 'Dindi's had a meeting wherein it was decided that every Dindi will be given 75 passes for entry. Accordingly all the planning was done. However, some local youth tried to forcibly enter the temple premises leading to the skirmish; but, now the condition is under control and police is talking to the local leaders," Fadnavis said.

"We too have taken the incident seriously. Some media organizations said that there was lathi charge. I appeal to everyone that they should behave responsibly and avoid anything that might lead to public outrage," he added.

While reacting to the demands raised by MPCC chief Nana Patole, Fadnavis said that the opposition should behave responsibly and avoid politicizing the issue.

"There was a stampede like situation last year and several women devotees were injured. We had not resorted to politics back then," Fadnavis said adding that it is unfortunate if the opposition is only after politicizing every issue and not concerned about safety of the Warkaris.