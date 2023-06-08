Pune: Actor Akash Khurana Foresees Growth In VFX, Animation

During an event hosted by Pune's Design School Academy, actor and writer Akash Khurana expressed his anticipation for significant growth in the utilization of VFX and animation in Indian films, leading to increased employment opportunities within the industry. Khurana, who has enjoyed a successful 40-year career in the Indian film industry, emphasized the importance of leadership, excellence, discipline, and punctuality for aspiring professionals.

Speaking at the event, Satish Narayan, the founder of Design School Academy, shared his gratitude towards the Indian government for allocating INR 3,500 crore to support the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector. This significant commitment was announced during last year's Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Narayan also mentioned his appointment as one of the 12 members of the AVGC Task Force, responsible for determining the effective utilization of these funds in the industry and educational policies.

Addressing the audience, Sridevi Satish, the Director of Design School Academy in Pune, underscored the importance of students acquiring a diverse range of skill sets to become industry-ready. She acknowledged the government's encouragement of skill-based education and assured that the academy is dedicated to providing students with the best skill-based training.

