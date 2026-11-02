Pune: ACB Books Deputy Director Of Agriculture Kiran Jadhav, Wife For Possessing Disproportionate Assets Worth ₹4.37 Crore

ACB Books Deputy Director Of Agriculture Kiran Jadhav, Wife For Possessing Disproportionate Assets Worth ₹4.37 Crore | Representative Image

Pune: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against Deputy Director of Agriculture Kiran Jadhav and his wife, Sangeeta Jadhav, for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth ₹4.37 crore, amounting to 128% more than their known sources of income.

The suspects have been identified as Kiran Shyamrao Jadhav and his wife, Sangeeta Kiran Jadhav, residents of Kundan Park in Shivajinagar. Kiran Jadhav is currently serving as Deputy Director and Project Director at the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) in Solapur.

The case follows allegations of irregularities in the Agriculture Department, particularly concerning the issuance of licences and financial transactions, raised by BJP MLA Suresh Dhas in April 2025. Subsequently, on Dec 2, 2025, the Director General of the ACB ordered an open inquiry against Jadhav.

During the inquiry, the ACB examined Jadhav's income and assets for the period between June 4, 1994, and Dec 2, 2025, spanning more than 31 years. The investigation reportedly revealed that Jadhav had accumulated assets worth ₹4,37,74,930 beyond his legitimate sources of income, representing 128% disproportionate assets.

The ACB also alleged that his wife, Sangeeta Jadhav, abetted him in accumulating the disproportionate assets. Consequently, a case has been registered against both at Bundgarden Police Station.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ajit Patil lodged the complaint in the matter. Additional Superintendent of Police Arjun Bhosale is conducting further investigation under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Shirish Sardeshpande.