Pune: 60-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed In Bus Collision Near MHADA Colony, Sparks Safety Concerns | Sourced

Viman Nagar: A 60-year-old woman lost her life on Monday morning after being struck by a bus near Gangapuram Chowk in the MHADA Colony locality of Pune’s Viman Nagar. The fatal collision occurred while the woman was walking along the roadside, officials confirmed.

Police said the incident took place during peak morning movement when the bus allegedly hit the pedestrian while she was taking a turn at the junction. CCTV footage from the spot reportedly shows the bus knocking her down, leading to severe injuries that resulted in her death on the scene.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Somay Munde stated that the bus driver has been detained for questioning. “The pedestrian was on the road when the bus collided with her. The driver has been taken into custody. There is no initial indication of alcohol consumption, but a medical examination will be conducted as required,” DCP Munde said.

The incident has reignited debate over inadequate traffic management at Gangapuram Chowk. Social activist Qaneez Sukhrani highlighted long-standing infrastructural flaws in the area. The activist noted that the layout of the junction frequently confuses motorists. She explained that while three approach roads function as two-way routes, one operates as a one-way stretch. According to her, it creates unpredictable vehicle movement and increases accident risks.

The Airport Police have initiated further inquiry and are in the process of registering a case. Officials said that subsequent steps will depend on the findings of the investigation.

Meanwhile, residents and civic activists in Viman Nagar are once again urging authorities to prioritise road engineering reforms, install clearer signage, and strengthen enforcement to prevent recurring mishaps in the busy neighbourhood.