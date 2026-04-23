Pune: ₹5.86 Crore Proposal Approved For Repair Of Hadapsar Gadital Flyover

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a proposal worth ₹5.86 crore for repair works on the Hadapsar Gadital flyover. The proposal, placed before the Standing Committee for approval, has now received the green signal.

According to Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale, the civic administration has recommended awarding the contract to M/s Sanrachana Structural Strengthening Pvt. Ltd. (Thane), which emerged as the lowest bidder in the tender process.

The initial estimated cost of the project was around ₹6.9 crore. However, following the tender process, the selected company submitted a bid of ₹4.57 crore, which is approximately 22 per cent lower than the estimated cost. A total of four bids were received, of which three were found eligible while one was disqualified. The administration stated that the lowest bid submitted by Sanrachana is in line with prevailing market rates.

Other companies that participated in the bidding process included Freyssinet Prestressed Concrete Company and SMC Infrastructures.

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The scope of work includes critical structural repairs such as expansion joints, bearings, crack filling, epoxy grouting, carbon laminates, and scaffolding. The project will be executed by the PMC’s project department, and funds have already been allocated in the 2026-27 municipal budget.

Considering the increasing traffic in the Hadapsar area, the repair of the flyover has been deemed essential. Officials have indicated that the work will be carried out on a priority basis following formal approvals.