Pune: 24-Year-Old Man Killed In Stone Attack After Money Dispute At Gokulnagar | Sourced

Pune: A 24-year-old man was allegedly killed by his friend following a dispute over money at Gokulnagar on Katraj-Kondhwa Road on Sunday evening. The suspect, identified as Tushar Raju Walhekar, 29, has been detained by the Kondhwa Budruk-Yewalewadi police.

According to the police complaint, the incident took place between 4 pm and 4.30 pm on Oct 4 in an open space opposite the Aasra King Wines shop at Gokulnagar. The deceased was identified as Rajkumar Anjaji Sangude, 24.

Police said Sangude and Walhekar were friends and had allegedly consumed alcohol before the incident. An argument reportedly broke out between the two over money. During the altercation, Walhekar allegedly picked up a stone and struck Sangude on the head, causing serious injuries.

Following Sangude's death, his sister Sudhevi Amaresh Kamble, 38, approached the Kondhwa Budruk-Yewalewadi police and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Walhekar has been detained in connection with the case.

A forensic team visited the spot and collected evidence as part of the investigation. Senior police officials, including Assistant Commissioners of Police from the Parvati and Wanowrie divisions, also visited the scene.

Police Sub-Inspector Vijay Mahadik is investigating the case. Police are conducting further inquiries to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to Sangude's death.