Pune: 16 Underprivileged Students Supported By LFU Clear NEET

Sixteen students from the underprivileged and marginalized backgrounds in the Vidharbha region have successfully cleared the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 and are now set to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors. These students received valuable support from a free coaching facility called 'Lift For Upliftment' (LFU), founded by students and alumni of B J Medical College in Pune. LFU aims to provide coaching to students who lack access to private coaching facilities.

One such student, Tarang Vairagade, from Chandanweli village in Gadachiroli district, achieved a score of 501 out of 720 in NEET 2023. Despite facing numerous challenges, including the loss of his father and working as a farm laborer, Tarang persevered and received guidance from LFU volunteers. He intends to return to his village and serve the people who lack proper medical facilities.

Another student, Akash Kodyami from Gavadhetti village, located 50 km from Gadachiroli district, scored 464 out of 720 in NEET 2023. Coming from a village with limited educational resources, Akash learned about LFU through a friend. LFU provided him with a Gondi-English dictionary, helping him overcome language barriers. Akash aspires to practice medicine in his village, aiming to inspire other villagers to pursue education.

LFU's Journey

The cost of medical entrance coaching has become a significant barrier for many aspiring students. Dr. Ketan Deshmukh, Co-Founder of LFU, emphasized the importance of providing fair and accessible opportunities for individuals from marginalized and underprivileged backgrounds. LFU selects students for coaching through entrance tests and interviews. The organization conducts special coaching sessions in Bhamragarh for the Vidarbha region, with doctors and senior medical students delivering lectures both in-person and online.

LFU began its journey in 2015, initially focusing on educating underprivileged students in Pune's government schools. Dr. Deshmukh expressed pride in this year's historic results, noting that with these 16 successful students, at least 16 villages have been uplifted. LFU's vision for the next decade includes helping 100 tribal students from Gadchiroli and Melghat each become doctors.

Dr. Deshmukh highlighted that many mentors at LFU are senior medical students, and former LFU students have gone on to study in medical colleges and even become teaching faculty at LFU. The organization's mission is to empower and uplift deserving students who aspire to become doctors, regardless of their financial background.

