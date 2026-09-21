Pune: 134 Litres Of Coconut-Chocolate Ice Cream Offered To Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati |

Pune: A special offering of 134 litres of coconut-flavoured ice cream was made to the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati to mark the 134th year of the Ganesh festival. The offering was prepared and presented by Pune-based Kiga Ice Cream and later distributed as prasad among devotees.

The ice cream was prepared using 134 litres of fresh milk, grated coconut and pieces of tender coconut, with a chocolate filling at the centre. The offering was part of an initiative being conducted for the sixth consecutive year.

Kiga Ice Cream Director Ganesh Gosavi said the special coconut-flavoured ice cream was prepared specifically as an offering to the deity. "A large quantity of fresh grated coconut and small pieces of tender coconut were used, giving the ice cream a natural coconut flavour and freshness," he said.

Director Kiran Salunkhe said the ice cream was shaped like a half coconut shell and had a chocolate filling at the centre. "A total of 134 litres of milk was used and the preparation process took nearly two days. The ice cream was kept at around minus 22 degrees Celsius in a deep freezer to maintain its shape, texture and quality," he said.