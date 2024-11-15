 Pune: ₹13 Lakh Worth of Illegal Liquor Seized in Junnar During Ahead of Polls
Accordingly, when the team raided the said location and took action, 100 boxes of foreign liquor, 125 boxes of beer, 37 boxes of wine—totalling 262 boxes with a total value of ₹13,20,420—were seized. A case has been registered against Mayur Purushottam Tambe.

Friday, November 15, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
In the wake of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, under the guidance of State Excise Pune Division Superintendent Charan Singh Rajput, a stock of foreign liquor worth ₹13 lakh has been seized at Otur in Junnar taluka during the Model Code of Conduct period, State Excise, Bharari Pathak (Flying Squad) Pune Inspector Devdutt Pote informed.

On November 13, the team received information that a stock of foreign liquor, wine, and beer was stored for illegal sale at Balaji Plaza Nagar Kalyan Road, near Otur ST Stand, Otur, Junnar. Accordingly, when the team raided the said location and took action, 100 boxes of foreign liquor, 125 boxes of beer, 37 boxes of wine—totalling 262 boxes with a total value of ₹13,20,420—were seized. A case has been registered against Mayur Purushottam Tambe.

