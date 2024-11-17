Pune: 104-Year-Old Chandrabhan Bhansali Exercises His Right to Vote Through Home Voting in Parvati Constituency |

Chandrabhan Punamchand Bhansali, a senior citizen and industrialist from Parvati constituency in Pune, participated in the polls by exercising his right to vote through home voting at the age of 104.

Bhansali's enthusiasm and strong commitment to democracy were evident on this occasion. He appealed to everyone to strengthen democracy by voting.

Under the guidance of Election Returning Officer Manoj Kumar Khairnar, the home voting process began in Parvati Constituency. This initiative is being carried out by visiting the homes of senior citizens and disabled voters who have registered for home voting by filling out Form 12D.

Separate teams have been appointed for this purpose. The team visited Bhansali's house to facilitate his vote. The home voting process was conducted in the presence of Assistant Election Returning Officer Venkatesh Durwas, Naib Tehsildar Sarita Patil, along with Bhansali's team.

Meanwhile, Pandharinath Shivram Ingwale, a senior citizen of Khed-Alandi Assembly Constituency, exercised his right to vote through home voting at the age of 100.

Prabhakar Kulkarni of Kothrud participated in the celebration of democracy at the age of 95 through home voting.

Meanwhile, Dr Suhas Diwase emphasised that anyone involved in the election process, including employees, candidates, polling agents, counting agents, voters, and reporters, is strictly prohibited from bringing mobile phones, smartwatches, or any electronic devices to locations such as EVM commissioning sites, polling stations, or counting centers during any stage of the election. He also warned that taking photos or videos of election activities and sharing them on WhatsApp groups or social media is a serious offense, and strict action would be taken against those who violate these rules.