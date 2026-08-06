Pune: ₹10 Lakh Relief Reaches 7 Families Of Moshi Garbage Depot Accident Victims; 2 Await Documentation | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Implementation of the decision to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the legal heirs of employees who died in the accident at the Moshi garbage depot on 8th July 2026 is progressing rapidly through the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

As per the directions of Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge, the necessary administrative procedures are being carried out urgently, and Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi stated that the financial assistance amount is being deposited directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries who have completed the required documentation.

So far, financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each has been directly deposited as per rules into the bank accounts of the legal heirs of the deceased: Akshay Sawant (age 35), Sunny Mane (age 39), Rahul Gaikwad (age 35), Waman Kasbe (age 35), Nagesh Gaikwad (age 26), Sunil Korke (age 40), and Ranjit Patil (age 22).

The financial assistance amount could not be deposited into the bank accounts of the legal heirs of the deceased Bhavesh Wani and Mahesh Kumbhar, as their documentation is yet to be completed. Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi stated that as soon as the relevant documents are received, the necessary administrative process will be completed, and the financial aid amount will be urgently deposited into their heirs’ accounts as per rules.

Dr Vijay Suryawanshi said, “The decision to provide immediate financial aid to the families of the employees who died in the Moshi garbage depot accident is being implemented on a priority basis. As soon as the necessary documents are completed, the financial assistance amount is being deposited directly into the bank accounts of the eligible heirs.”

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He added, “Once the documents of the remaining beneficiaries are received, the financial aid will be distributed to them as well without delay.”

Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge said, “It is the Municipal Corporation’s stand that the families of the employees who died in the Moshi accident should receive financial relief as quickly as possible. Instructions have been issued to the administration to complete all necessary actions urgently so that the heirs of any deceased employee do not have to wait for aid.”

“As soon as the required documents for the remaining deceased employees’ heirs are received, financial assistance will be provided as per rules,” the mayor added.