Prof. Milind Joshi Urges Bharati Vidyapeeth Engineering Students To Blend Innovation With Social Responsibility At Farewell Event

While giving guidance at the farewell ceremony of the final-year students of the Women’s Engineering College at the Dhankawadi Educational Complex of Bharati Vidyapeeth, Prof. Milind Joshi, the new president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, said that engineering is not just about machines, but also the art of solving problems in life. He advised the students to think socially and focus on human needs to create happiness in life. He inspired the students to create a global identity by being loyal to values.

Principal Dr. Pradeep Jadhav, Vice Principal Dr. Avinash Pawar, and Vice Principal Dr. Suvarna Chorge were present on this occasion. Later, when the students interacted with Prof. Joshi, the ceremony was well colored with their life experiences, motivational stories, and thoughts on a happy lifestyle.

Principal Dr. Pradeep Jadhav said that the students should constantly keep learning with a passion for innovation and become good engineers by being aware of social responsibility.

On this occasion, the students performed dance, singing, acting, and poetry recitation. Heads of departments, professors, non-teaching staff, and students were present. The coordinators of this program, Prof. Kiran Yesugade, Prof. Neha Bhonsale, Prof. Sonal Patil, and Prof. Yashomati Dhumal, made significant contributions.