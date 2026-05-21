PRARAMBH-2026 Outreach Program Held In Pune & Sangli To Promote Income-tax Act 2025 Awareness | file pic

An outreach programme under PRARAMBH-2026 was successfully conducted today by the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax-4, Pune, Addl. CIT, Range-1, Pune & office of Jt. CIT, Sangli today. This is a follow up measure to the Mega Outreach Program conducted by the Pr. CCIT, Pune on 15th May, 2026 at Pune,

The initiative is being taken to spread awareness regarding the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 2025 and facilitate its smooth and effective implementation.

The programme was held at the Auditorium, Sambodhi, Bodhi Tower, Pune, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 50 taxpayers and representatives from various stakeholder groups and associations, including Chartered Accountants, Tax Consultants, corporates, non-corporates and individual taxpayers.

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During the session, a comprehensive presentation was delivered on the salient features and key provisions of the new Income-tax Act, 2025. The presentation focused on important aspects such as the introduction of the “Tax Year” concept, return filing framework, TDS/TCS provisions, tax audit reporting requirements, transitional issues, and various simplification measures introduced under the new legislation.

The provisions of the new Act were explained in a simplified and stakeholder-friendly manner with emphasis on reducing compliance burden, improving clarity, enhancing taxpayer convenience and ensuring seamless transition to the new framework.

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During the programme, a detailed presentations on key features of the new Act and highlighted taxpayer facilitation initiatives introduced under PRARAMBH 2026, including Kar Saathi, an AI-enabled chatbot available round the clock on the income tax website, Kar Setu, a comprehensive guidance and reference platform, and “Samvaad” interactive learning sessions.

The Ahilyanagar programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from CA Association, Vyapari Association, Aadat Association, Sugar Cooperative Association, representatives of Cooperative Credit Societies and various taxpayers.

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The interaction proved to be highly fruitful and meaningful, contributing significantly towards strengthening tax awareness and promoting greater voluntary compliance among taxpayers. It provided an effective platform for constructive dialogue, clarification of concerns, and dissemination of important information relating to tax procedures and taxpayer services.

Sangli event witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 125 taxpayers and representatives from a wide spectrum of stakeholders and associations, including Tax Consultants, Chartered Accountants, Saraf & Jewellers Associations, Transport & Logistics Associations, Turmeric Traders, the Silver Association of Hupari, Cooperative Societies, and Banks. The large and diverse participation reflected the keen interest among stakeholders in understanding the evolving tax framework and strengthening voluntary compliance.

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During the session, a comprehensive presentation was delivered on the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 2025, with special emphasis on spreading awareness and ensuring its smooth and effective implementation. The programme also featured an engaging interactive session, wherein participants actively sought clarifications and exchanged views on various aspects of the new legislation. The discussions proved highly fruitful in fostering greater tax awareness, addressing practical concerns, and promoting a collaborative approach towards compliance and implementation.

Such outreach initiatives are being conducted in various districts to help bridge the gap between the Department and the public, foster mutual trust and understanding, and encourage a culture of responsible and informed tax compliance. The enthusiastic participation and positive response from stakeholders made the programme both engaging and impactful.