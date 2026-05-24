Police Deploy Security Outside Cockroach Janata Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s Family Home In Maharashtra | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police have deployed security outside the house of Abhijeet Dipke in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar following concerns over possible threats to him and his family members.

The police protection has been provided at ‘Shankar Sadan’, the residence of Dipke’s father, Bhagwan Shankar Dipke, located in the Cidco Mahanagar-1 area. Officials said security arrangements were made after concerns emerged regarding possible threats to the family.

Abhijeet Dipke recently launched the Cockroach Janata Party on social media and reportedly gained more than two million followers within four days. According to sources, he has been vocal against government policies and has also raised issues related to the alleged NEET paper leak case.

Police officials said a strong security deployment has been made around the residence situated near Rajmata Chowk in the Waluj area. Residents in the locality expressed curiosity after noticing the heavy police presence.

Officials said the commissioner of police and an assistant commissioner visited the bungalow on Saturday morning and instructed officers to maintain strict security arrangements to avoid any law-and-order issues. Around 22 personnel from the Waluj MIDC Police Station, including two senior officers, have been deployed for security duty.

Sources said Dipke’s family members are currently out of town to attend a marriage function, and the bungalow has remained vacant for the past two days.

Senior Police Inspector Rameshwar Gade said the police bandobast was deployed on the instructions of senior officers to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.