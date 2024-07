Police Aspirant Dies On Running Track In Pune's Shivajinagar During Physical Exam | Ankit Shukla

In a shocking incident in Pune, a police aspirant collapsed and died on Saturday morning on the running track at the Shivajinagar Police Headquarters during his physical exam. He was rushed to the government-run Sassoon General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The deceased, identified as Tushar Baban Bhalke (24), was a resident of Bhargaon, Shrigonda district, Ahmednagar. According to sources, Bhalke had previously undergone bypass surgery.

(This is a breaking copy)