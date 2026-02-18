PMPML Announces Major Bus Route Diversions In Pune On Shivaji Jayanti 2026: All You Need To Know

PMPML Announces Major Bus Route Diversions In Pune On Occasion Of Shivaji Jayanti 2026 | Sourced

Pune: On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, which will be celebrated across Pune and its surrounding areas on February 19, 2026, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced temporary changes in several city bus routes due to large public processions and traffic restrictions in the central parts of the city.

As per the information, a grand procession carrying the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will begin at 4:00 pm from Bhavani Mata Mandir, Bhavani Peth, and will conclude at Shivaji Statue (Civil Court). During this period, major roads such as Laxmi Road and Shivaji Road will face heavy congestion. To manage crowd movement and ensure safety, the Pune Traffic Police will close several central city roads from around 4:00 pm for all vehicular traffic.

To avoid inconvenience to commuters, PMPML will operate buses through alternative routes. The route changes will remain in effect after 4:00 pm or until traffic restrictions are lifted.

Temporary Bus Route Diversions – Key Points

1) Routes: 2, 2A, 2B, 10, 11, 11A, 11K, 13, 17, 21, 37, 38, 216, 298, 354

Will operate via Jangli Maharaj Road – Balgandharva – Deccan – Alka Talkies Chowk – Kumthekar Road – Vishrambaug Wada – Mandai – Swargate, then continue on their regular routes.

2) Routes: 35, 36, 82, 87, 87A, 99, 100, 107, 109, 110, 114, 115, 119, 121, 122, 123, 142, 145, 152, 158, 204, 208, 219, 256, 322, 322A, 323, 323A, 333

When the road near Shivaji Statue is closed, buses will go via Dhole Patil Road and Ferguson Road.

While returning, they will run via Jangli Maharaj Road – PMC Building.

3) Routes: 5, 6, 24, 24A, 39, 140, 140A, 141, 172, 235, 236

After the Laxmi Road closure, buses will operate via Pune Station – Police Commissioner Office – West End Talkies – Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stand – Golibar Maidan – Swargate, and then continue normally.

4) Routes: 3, 9, 57, 81, 94, 108, 143, 144, 144A, 144K, 174, 283

Towards Pune Station: via Kumbharwada – Juna Bazaar – Mangalwar Peth

From Pune Station: via Gadital – Kumbharwada – PMC Building – Deccan Gymkhana, then normal route.

5) Routes: 7, 202

Will operate via Pul Gate – Golibar Maidan – Swargate – Ramsher Chowk – Kumthekar Road, then regular route.

6) Routes: 8, 9, 180, 181

From N.T. Wadi side: via Kumbharwada – Gadital – Pune Station – West End Talkies – Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stand

From Hadapsar & Kondhwa side: via Pul Gate – West End Talkies – Pune Station – Gadital – PMC Building, then regular route.

7) Route: 113

Will operate from the PMC Riverside Bus Stand after 3:00 pm

Official Statement

PMPML stated that all these changes will take effect after 4:00 pm, once the central city roads are closed. However, if the Traffic Police make last-minute changes, bus operations will be modified accordingly.

The transport body has appealed to all passengers to cooperate with authorities and plan their travel in advance to avoid inconvenience.