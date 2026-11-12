PMC Sets November 20 Deadline For Road Digging Ahead Of Pune Grand Tour, Warns Of Fourfold Penalty | Sourced

Pune: With preparations for the Pune Grand Tour (PGT) international cycling event gathering pace, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a strict November 20 deadline for all utility agencies to complete road excavation work across the city’s designated cycling routes. Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has warned that any excavation carried out after the deadline will attract charges at a minimum of four times the prevailing rates, with no fresh permissions to be granted.

The warning came during a joint review meeting conducted by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi on Thursday to assess the progress of road development, resurfacing, footpath construction, cycle tracks and beautification works being undertaken under four packages for the upcoming international cycling event.

The civic administration expressed strong displeasure over delays by utility agencies, including Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Dinesh Engineering and Allied Digital, which have failed to complete excavation work within the stipulated timelines despite obtaining permissions.

Ram directed all agencies to complete their approved excavation work by November 20. The administration has also made it clear that no new excavation permissions will be issued after October 31. Agencies have been asked to submit written undertakings specifying the quantum of work they will complete, the manpower they will deploy and the number of teams they will mobilise.

The civic body has also proposed getting road and footpath restoration work carried out through its appointed contractors to ensure timely and quality repairs following excavation.

Contractors Face Action Over Delays

The PMC has set fresh progress targets for all four roadwork packages, directing contractors to increase manpower and deploy additional teams for asphalting, footpaths, kerbstones and concrete repairs. Most packages are expected to achieve more than 36% progress by the next review meeting, while packages nearing completion have been asked to achieve at least 30% progress.

The administration has cautioned that completing only the asphalt layer will not be considered completion of a road stretch. Footpaths, kerbstones, road markings and all associated works must also be completed.

Contractors failing to meet the prescribed milestones will be issued show-cause notices. If progress remains unsatisfactory, penalties will be imposed as per tender conditions. The PMC has also warned that contracts could be cancelled if there is no substantial improvement by the next review meeting.

Encroachments, Beautification Also Under Focus

Apart from road infrastructure, the administration has directed ward officers, zonal deputy commissioners and the anti-encroachment department to jointly remove unauthorised encroachments, hawkers and other obstructions along the entire cycling route.

The PMC has also been instructed to undertake comprehensive beautification of roads, junctions, road islands, walls and public spaces through murals, sculptures, green belts and seating arrangements. Private developers and sponsors will also be roped in to undertake beautification of selected roads, junctions and public spaces at their own expense.

The administration has stressed that the cycling event’s international significance makes timely execution essential and that delays in the development works will not be tolerated. The focus is now on ensuring that the entire route, including pedestrian infrastructure and public amenities, is ready within the stipulated timeline.