PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Pune Metro Projects Worth ₹21,800 Crore On November 3 | X - narendramodi

Pune, Nov 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for Pune Metro projects worth around Rs 21,800 crore on Tuesday through video conferencing, said Pune Metro Chief Executive Officer Shravan Hardikar.

Pink Line To Connect IT Hub

The highlight of the programme will be the inauguration of Pune Metro Line-3, popularly known as the Pink Line. Built at a cost of over Rs 8,300 crore, the approximately 23.2 km elevated corridor will connect Maan to District Court Metro station, linking the Hinjewadi IT hub and Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park with Shivajinagar.

What makes Pune Metro's new Pink Line so special?23 km connecting Hinjewadi's IT hub with Shivajinagar.Operated by women.Almost a third of the electricity needs planned from solar energy.Tomorrow, this Rs. 8,300 crore infra enhancement will be inaugurated!A significant boost to 'Ease of Living' for Pune!https://t.co/sPMa94JF6k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2026

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Pink Line will be operated entirely by women train operators.

Passenger Services To Begin November 4

Commercial passenger operations will begin on November 4. Initially, 17 of the 23 stations will be operational. Stations 13 and 14 are expected to be completed by the end of November 2026, while the remaining stations will open in phases by January 2027.

Phase-II Expansion Worth Rs 13,500 Crore

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Pune Metro Phase-II, estimated to cost around Rs 13,500 crore. Comprising Lines 2A, 2B, 4 and 4A, the expansion will connect key residential, commercial and IT hubs, including Kharadi, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Swargate, Manik Baug, Nanded City, Pune Cantonment and Warje.

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Senior Leaders To Attend Ceremony

The main ceremony will be held at the badminton hall of Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mahalunge-Balewadi. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar will attend the event.