 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Water Cut on October 17 for Essential Maintenance
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: Water Cut on October 17 for Essential Maintenance

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Water Cut on October 17 for Essential Maintenance

This interruption will result in no evening water supply following the morning distribution. Additionally, the water supply will be disrupted on Friday morning, October 18, as well.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Water Cut on October 17 for Essential Maintenance |

Inconvenience awaits Pimpri-Chinchwad residents as the water supply system will be temporarily shut down on Thursday, October 17, for essential electrical maintenance and repairs at the Nigdi water treatment plant, according to Executive Engineer Pramod Ombase.

This interruption will result in no evening water supply following the morning distribution. Additionally, the water supply will be disrupted on Friday morning, October 18, as well.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Gang Uses Grindr App To Trap, Kidnap, Rob Victims; 3 Arrested
article-image

However, on behalf of the Water Supply Department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, an appeal has been made to all residents to save the water available from the Municipal Corporation and use it sparingly, as well as to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation.

FPJ Shorts
Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1
Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1
'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year Hiatus
'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year Hiatus
Khushalii Kumar Looks Distressed After Getting Brutally MOBBED By Locals In Bareilly, Cops Rescue Her From Sets (VIDEO)
Khushalii Kumar Looks Distressed After Getting Brutally MOBBED By Locals In Bareilly, Cops Rescue Her From Sets (VIDEO)
Meet Princess Diana's Twin Nieces: Lady Eliza Spencer And Lady Amelia Spencer
Meet Princess Diana's Twin Nieces: Lady Eliza Spencer And Lady Amelia Spencer
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Marathwada News: Dr Shelke Appointed on BATU’s Executive Committee; Tension in Jinsi Area;...

Marathwada News: Dr Shelke Appointed on BATU’s Executive Committee; Tension in Jinsi Area;...

CSMC Recovers ₹100 Crore in Property and Water Taxes, Emphasizes Revenue Growth for Future...

CSMC Recovers ₹100 Crore in Property and Water Taxes, Emphasizes Revenue Growth for Future...

Aurangabad: Class Eighth Girl Ends Life by Jumping from Building

Aurangabad: Class Eighth Girl Ends Life by Jumping from Building

Aurangabad: District Collector Dilip Swami Urges Youth Participation in Elections at MGM...

Aurangabad: District Collector Dilip Swami Urges Youth Participation in Elections at MGM...

Pune: MIT Art, Design and Technology University Student Pranjali Surduse Wins Bronze at Asian Mini...

Pune: MIT Art, Design and Technology University Student Pranjali Surduse Wins Bronze at Asian Mini...