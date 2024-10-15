Pimpri-Chinchwad: Water Cut on October 17 for Essential Maintenance |

Inconvenience awaits Pimpri-Chinchwad residents as the water supply system will be temporarily shut down on Thursday, October 17, for essential electrical maintenance and repairs at the Nigdi water treatment plant, according to Executive Engineer Pramod Ombase.

This interruption will result in no evening water supply following the morning distribution. Additionally, the water supply will be disrupted on Friday morning, October 18, as well.

However, on behalf of the Water Supply Department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, an appeal has been made to all residents to save the water available from the Municipal Corporation and use it sparingly, as well as to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation.