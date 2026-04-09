Pimpri-Chinchwad: RTI Activist Vijay Kumbhar Alleges Massive Financial Irregularities In PCMC

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Right to Information (RTI) activist Vijay Kumbhar has alleged serious financial irregularities in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), claiming the civic body is facing a deep financial crisis due to unchecked spending and possible corruption.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kumbhar said the corporation is not just wasteful but has become a “hive of financial scams". He alleged that officials had warned about the worsening financial condition, but the administration ignored these alerts and continued to approve expensive projects.

The controversy comes amid reports that PCMC is burdened with liabilities ranging from Rs 4,500 crore to Rs 7,000 crore. Despite limited revenue and rising committed expenditure, the administration allegedly sanctioned projects worth crores, pushing the civic body towards a financial crunch.

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Kumbhar claimed that even when fixed expenses had already consumed a large share of the budget, new tenders and contracts were cleared without proper financial planning. He questioned whether the issue was mere incompetence or an attempt to hide larger irregularities.

The issue is linked to the period between 2022 and early 2026, when PCMC was run by an administrator due to delayed civic elections. According to critics, the lack of elected representatives during this time led to weak oversight and unchecked decision-making.

‘PCMC Approving Huge Projects Despite Internal Warnings’

Kumbhar claimed that the situation became more evident in March 2026, when PCMC presented a Rs 9,322 crore budget for 2026–27, which was lower than the previous year. This rare reduction raised concerns about shrinking funds and growing financial stress.

Kumbhar alleged that the administration continued approving large-scale projects despite internal warnings, benefiting contractors while draining public funds. He said the burden of these decisions is now being faced by newly elected representatives and citizens.

Calling the situation “irresponsible and suspicious", Kumbhar demanded accountability and raised concerns over the use of taxpayers’ money.

PCMC administration is yet to give an official response to these claims.