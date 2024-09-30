 Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Reunite Missing 15-Year-Old Girl With Her Family
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad Police Reunite Missing 15-Year-Old Girl With Her Family

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Reunite Missing 15-Year-Old Girl With Her Family

The teenager was reunited with her family at Sangvi Police Station

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Reunite Missing 15-Year-Old Girl With Her Family | X/@PCcityPolice

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police took to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday to announce that they recently reunited a missing 15-year-old girl with her family.

According to the information shared, while Additional Commissioner of Police Vasant Pardeshi was inspecting a nakabandi at Bhakti Shakti Chowk in Nigdi, a 15-year-old girl approached him. She appeared scared and confused, unable to recall her home address. Senior Police Inspector from Nigdi Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the matter fell, was immediately informed. Acting swiftly, the inspector and his team transported the teenager to Sangvi Police Station using the Nigdi Police Station's vehicle, where she was then reunited with her family.

Read Also
Pune Video: 'Painful & Shocking,' Says NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule After Bengaluru Court Orders FIR...
article-image

"As per instructions from @CP_PCCity, under a special drive, women and children in similar situations can approach the nearest police station, our teams on duty at nakabandis or patrolling, or call 112 for help. All police station teams are instructed to use their vehicles to escort them safely," the post further stated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Reunite Missing 15-Year-Old Girl With Her Family

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Reunite Missing 15-Year-Old Girl With Her Family

Pune Video: 'Painful & Shocking,' Says NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule After Bengaluru Court Orders FIR...

Pune Video: 'Painful & Shocking,' Says NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule After Bengaluru Court Orders FIR...

Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar Could Become Maharashtra Chief Minister, Says NCP (SP) Supremo Sharad...

Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar Could Become Maharashtra Chief Minister, Says NCP (SP) Supremo Sharad...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Workers Oppose BJP Leader Harshvardhan Patil’s...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Workers Oppose BJP Leader Harshvardhan Patil’s...

Pune: 4 Killed, 1 Injured While Unloading Glass Consignment

Pune: 4 Killed, 1 Injured While Unloading Glass Consignment