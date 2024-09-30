Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Reunite Missing 15-Year-Old Girl With Her Family | X/@PCcityPolice

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police took to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday to announce that they recently reunited a missing 15-year-old girl with her family.

Happy endings..!



आमचे अपर पोलीस आयुक्त श्री वसंत परदेशी हे भक्ती शक्ती चौक येथे नाकाबंदीची पाहणी करत असताना, एक १५ वर्षांची मुलगी त्यांच्याकडे आली. ती घाबरलेली आणि गोंधळलेली दिसत होती, आणि तिला तिचा घरचा पत्ता आठवत नव्हता.



Sr. PI Nigdi, under whose jurisdiction the matter fell,… pic.twitter.com/hcLS5aFEEX — पिंपरी चिंचवड पोलीस - Pimpri Chinchwad Police (@PCcityPolice) September 30, 2024

According to the information shared, while Additional Commissioner of Police Vasant Pardeshi was inspecting a nakabandi at Bhakti Shakti Chowk in Nigdi, a 15-year-old girl approached him. She appeared scared and confused, unable to recall her home address. Senior Police Inspector from Nigdi Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the matter fell, was immediately informed. Acting swiftly, the inspector and his team transported the teenager to Sangvi Police Station using the Nigdi Police Station's vehicle, where she was then reunited with her family.

"As per instructions from @CP_PCCity, under a special drive, women and children in similar situations can approach the nearest police station, our teams on duty at nakabandis or patrolling, or call 112 for help. All police station teams are instructed to use their vehicles to escort them safely," the post further stated.