Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Keep Watch On Illegal Gas Refilling Amidst Panic Buying Due To West Asia Tensions | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Mainstream and social media reports suggest a gas shortage against the backdrop of ongoing wars in West Asian countries. While the supply of commercial gas cylinders has stopped, domestic cylinders remain available. To ensure an actual shortage of domestic gas does not arise, Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey has issued instructions for strict action.

According to available details, over the past few days, gas for commercial purposes has become unavailable, as the government has prioritised the supply of domestic gas. As a result, gas prices have also risen.

Since commercial gas is not available, there is a possibility that domestic cylinders will be used to refill commercial ones to be sold at inflated rates. To prevent this, Pimpri-Chinchwad CP Vinoy Kumar Choubey has ordered all officers-in-charge to take stringent action.

Police officials have appealed to citizens to report any instances of refilling commercial cylinders from domestic ones. Information can be shared via the following numbers: 020-27352600, 27352500, 9529691966, or 112. Upon receiving information from the public, the police will verify the location and individuals involved and initiate strict legal proceedings.