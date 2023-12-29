Pimpri-Chinchwad: Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey Addresses Citizens' Queries On Traffic Violations, Cyber Frauds And More

Pimpri-Chinchwad's Police Commissioner, Vinay Kumar Choubey, held a live Q&A session on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening, addressing various concerns from the city's residents, spanning traffic violations, cyber frauds, and more.
In response to a query on safeguarding children from online threats, Choubey advised, "Open communication, educating them on responsible social media use & most importantly, using available parental controls will go a long way."
One citizen highlighted the rampant issue of wrong-side driving, expressing concerns about traffic chaos and risks. He wrote, "Sir, a large number of cars and bikes drive on the wrong side of the road. They cause traffic jams and dangerous situations. How is this problem being solved?" Choubey responded, mentioning the issuance of 5,540 challans this year alone and a commitment to ramping up enforcement efforts further.
Another resident from Punawale raised alarm over reckless racing in Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) lanes. "People are using BRTS route as a racing track. I never saw any traffic police at Punawale junction to stop these racing cars. They hit vehicles at signal at this speed and also fight with them. Please arrange a few traffic police," wrote the resident. Addressing this, Choubey stated, "Approximately 3,000 actions were taken against vehicles involved in dangerous driving in BRTS lanes. We're actively tackling this."
Addressing the issue of juvenile crimes, Choubey detailed 'Disha,' an initiative aimed at guiding and training 550 youngsters in sports and counseling programmes to deter such offenses.
Furthermore, Choubey introduced the innovative 'Be a Cyber Commando' initiative, urging volunteers to help tackle the surge in online fraud. "Online task frauds are on the rise and we all need to be vigilant," he told a citizen.