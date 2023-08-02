 Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Urges Precautionary Boiling And Filtering Of Drinking Water
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Urges Precautionary Boiling And Filtering Of Drinking Water | Photo: Representative Image

With the official arrival of the monsoon, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has issued a warning concerning the city's drinking water. The civic body is urging residents to exercise additional caution by boiling and filtering their drinking water during this period. Pimpri Chinchwad city's water supply comes from Pavana Dam in Maval, and the municipality draws water from the canal at Rawet. Before distribution to various parts of the city, the water undergoes purification at the authority's treatment center.

As continuous rainfall persists in the Pavana Dam area, the water in the Pavana River is becoming muddy. However, the water is being properly treated and remains suitable for drinking. Despite this, citizens are advised to comply with the corporation's precautionary measures and boil and filter their drinking water to ensure their safety during the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report on August 2, the Pune district in Maharashtra has rebounded from a deficit phase and is now experiencing normal rainfall. The majority of regions in the state received above-normal rainfall, while only three districts faced a deficiency. Pune's current rainfall status is at a satisfactory level, with a 3 percent surplus in average rainfall.

