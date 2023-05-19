Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC to start 32 RRR Centres |

As part of the ongoing "Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar" campaign, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is taking significant steps towards waste reduction and recycling. On May 29, PCMC will be launching 32 Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) centres throughout the city.

The RRR centres serve as collection points for various unusable items, including clothes, toys, shoes, slippers, books, and more. Residents are encouraged to deposit these items at the nearest RRR Centre, allowing them to be reused or recycled instead of ending up in landfills.

To make it easier for residents to locate their nearest RRR Centre, PCMC has provided the facility's locations on Google Maps. By accessing the map, individuals can quickly find the RRR Centre closest to their home and contribute to the waste reduction initiative.

The establishment of these RRR Centres is a crucial step in promoting the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle. By diverting items from the waste stream, PCMC aims to minimize environmental impact and foster a more sustainable and cleaner city.

Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep S. Puri, launched the mega campaign 'Meri LiFE, Mera Swachh Shehar' on May 15. The campaign, initiated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), focuses on the principles of waste management: Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (RRR). Under the nationwide campaign, cities are encouraged to establish Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) Centres.

Find your nearest RRR Centre on Google Maps. pic.twitter.com/7PMyhcKtaU — PCMC (@pcmcindiagovin) May 19, 2023