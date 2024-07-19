Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Issues Caution as 23 Dengue Cases Confirmed | FP Photo

In the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area, blood samples from 3,002 suspected dengue patients were examined as of Thursday, with 23 confirmed cases of dengue.

Concerning a recent report of five family members allegedly testing positive for dengue, the civic body clarified that three patients from a residential society in Viveknagar, Akurdi, were admitted to a private hospital due to dengue-like symptoms. These patients are currently suspected of having dengue, with their conditions stable and test results pending. During an entomological survey conducted by the medical department, mosquito larvae were discovered at a nearby construction site. The breeding sites were addressed through medicine spraying and thermal fumigation, and the construction site was fined ₹10,000.

Dengue symptoms include high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, vomiting, pain behind the eyes, body rash, weakness, loss of appetite, and dry mouth. Additionally, symptoms such as bleeding under the skin, from the nose, and vomiting blood, as well as bloody or black stools, abdominal pain, low blood pressure, and cold hands and feet, may occur.

Dengue shock syndrome, a severe condition characterised by a decrease in blood plasma, can lead to unconsciousness and is associated with a high death rate. To prevent dengue, it is essential to avoid mosquito breeding by ensuring there is no stagnant water around your home, properly disposing of waste, and taking personal precautions against mosquito bites. If any symptoms are detected, seek prompt medical attention at the nearest Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Hospital.

