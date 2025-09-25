Pimpri-Chinchwad: Over 2,000 Citizens Join PCMC’s Mega Cleanliness Drive At Nigdi's Bhakti Shakti Chowk - PHOTOS | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) witnessed a massive turnout for its citizen-led cleanliness movement on Thursday at Bhakti Shakti Chowk in Nigdi. More than 2,000 enthusiastic citizens, ranging from school children to senior citizens, participated in the ‘Shramdaan - One Day, One Hour, Together’ campaign.

The drive covered Bhakti Shakti Chowk, Transport Nagar Chowk, Dehu Road Chowk, Ankush Chowk, Pimpri Chowk, and Akurdi Chowk. It successfully collected around 12 tonnes of waste. The campaign was formally launched by MLC Uma Khapre and PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh.

PCMC's Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Ward Officers Nivedita Gharge and Atul Patil, and other officials, along with former corporators and representatives from several institutions, including Rupinagar Senior Citizens’ Association and Mahindra Logistics, were present. Students from Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Amrita Vidyalaya, Modern College, Cyrus Poonawalla School, Shishuvihar Vidyalaya, Ramkrishna More Vidyalaya, and PCET College were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “Pimpri Chinchwad ranked first in Maharashtra and seventh in the country in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25. The real credit goes to our dedicated sanitation workers who work tirelessly to keep the city clean every day. With active citizen participation, we are confident that Pimpri Chinchwad will emerge as one of the cleanest cities in the country in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.”

He also appreciated the wide community response to the initiative and urged citizens to continue their involvement in the city’s cleanliness efforts.

The morning began with citizens taking a collective cleanliness pledge. They committed to contributing at least 100 hours a year towards keeping their surroundings clean. The drive also featured a high-energy Zumba performance by the ‘Fit My City’ group, which saw citizens joining in with equal enthusiasm.

Adding to the momentum of the day, PCMC announced its ‘Cleanliness Brand Ambassadors’. It included community champions who will help spread awareness and inspire action across the city. The list includes Mohan Gaikwad, Dr Nandkumar Dhumal, Balasaheb Salunkhe, Sunil Kadam, Manisha Rathod, Aditi Nikam, Pawan Sharma, Arvind Bhosale, Tanaji Bhosale, Vilas Naiknavare, Sujata Pardeshi, and RJ Bandya.

A signature campaign organised as part of the event also drew a strong public response.Commissioner Shekhar Singh himself endorsed it with the message “Cleanliness is Service.”