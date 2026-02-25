Pimpri-Chinchwad: No Recruitment Ongoing At PCMC, Civic Body Warns Citizens Against Fake Job Ads & Appointment Letters

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo 2

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The General Administration Department of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued a clear clarification stating that no recruitment process for any position is currently underway within the corporation. The civic body announced this through an official press release on Tuesday.

PCMC officials said that recently, false and misleading information has been circulating on social media, pretending that recruitment for various posts in the municipal corporation is active.

Not only that, but fake appointment letters and fraudulent candidate lists are being published under the name of the PCMC. However, the General Administration Department of the civic body has confirmed that no official orders or notices regarding recruitment have been issued by the municipal corporation at this time.

Read Also Leopard Sighted Again In Pune District; Panic Grips Residents Of Junnar Tehsil

The General Administration Department has received several complaints regarding attempts to defraud citizens through these fake advertisements and messages. As a result, the PCMC Administration has appealed to citizens not to trust such unverified information.

Joint Municipal Commissioner Manoj Lonkar, who looks after the General Administration Department, stated, "All official information regarding recruitment processes will be published on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s official website from time to time. Citizens are urged not to trust information spread through any other media and should verify facts only by visiting the official website."

Even Pimpri-Chinchwad Police officials said that not only scams related to civic bodies but also fraudulent recruitments of top private companies are also being advertised on social media platforms like Facebook and Telegram. Police have advised not to apply for any of these jobs without verifying.